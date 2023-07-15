Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) SVP Sells $1,820,000.00 in Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Polaris Stock Performance

PII stock opened at $127.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.31.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. Polaris's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PII. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.27.

About Polaris

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Featured Stories

