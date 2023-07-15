Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) SVP Sells $1,820,000.00 in Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Polaris Stock Performance

PII stock opened at $127.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.31.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PII. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.27.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Featured Stories

