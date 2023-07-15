Iain Boyd Sells 8,963 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total transaction of $2,592,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Iain Boyd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Iain Boyd sold 4,537 shares of Snap-on stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,311,510.59.

On Thursday, June 15th, Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of Snap-on stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $2,197,223.10.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA stock opened at $292.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $196.13 and a 12 month high of $294.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.25.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

