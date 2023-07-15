Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) PT Raised to $159.00 at DA Davidson

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $138.00 to $159.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $128.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.06. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $81.14 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.36 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Grass bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $480,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,818.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

