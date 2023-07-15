Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider James C. Zelter Sells 35,777 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $2,788,101.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,740,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,347,969.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO opened at $80.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.18, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 29,010 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 552,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,263,000 after purchasing an additional 103,322 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

