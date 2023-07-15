Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FISI. TheStreet lowered Financial Institutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Financial Institutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of FISI opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.86. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $28.44.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $52.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other news, Director Samuel M. Gullo bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $31,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,083.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Financial Institutions news, Director Samuel M. Gullo bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,083.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Latella acquired 10,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $222,675 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 33.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 16.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 33,797 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 33.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Financial Institutions in the first quarter valued at $111,000. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

