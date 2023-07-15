Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $154.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.65.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $135.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $107.10 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.39.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 18.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,296.3% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

