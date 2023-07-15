Bank of America Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $168.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $169.00 to $168.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENPH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $248.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $276.38.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $177.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $339.92.

Insider Activity

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $325,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 591,200 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,453,000 after acquiring an additional 409,697 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.