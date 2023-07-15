TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Sells $10,463,566.91 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.27, for a total value of $10,463,566.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin M. Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $888.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $828.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $757.73. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $899.56.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.53.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

