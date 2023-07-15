KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CFO Sells $5,544,455.40 in Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $5,544,455.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KBH stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

KB Home declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KB Home from $37.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,098,000 after purchasing an additional 108,191 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,188,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,187 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,299,000 after purchasing an additional 85,582 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,255,000 after purchasing an additional 119,612 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in KB Home by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,257,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.