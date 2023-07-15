Douglas C. Jr. Yearley Sells 50,000 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,192,199.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $83.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.