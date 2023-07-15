Roxanne S. Austin Sells 45,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 45,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total value of $6,840,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.9 %

CRWD stock opened at $149.40 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 0.95.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

