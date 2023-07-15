Banco Comercial Português (BPCGF) vs. The Competition Financial Survey

Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) is one of 278 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Banco Comercial Português to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Banco Comercial Português and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Comercial Português 0 0 2 0 3.00 Banco Comercial Português Competitors 1098 3134 3296 62 2.31

Banco Comercial Português currently has a consensus price target of $0.19, indicating a potential downside of 8.65%. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 321.40%. Given Banco Comercial Português’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Comercial Português has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

11.1% of Banco Comercial Português shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Banco Comercial Português and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Comercial Português N/A N/A -20.24 Banco Comercial Português Competitors $48.44 billion $845.69 million 268.32

Banco Comercial Português’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Banco Comercial Português. Banco Comercial Português is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Comercial Português and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Comercial Português N/A N/A N/A Banco Comercial Português Competitors 34.11% 10.25% 0.88%

Summary

Banco Comercial Português peers beat Banco Comercial Português on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

About Banco Comercial Português

Banco Comercial Português, S.A., a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. It offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others. The company is also involved in the provision of investment fund and real estate management, e-commerce, web portal, real estate investment fund, trade finance, trust, consulting, brokerage, marketing, and real estate services, as well as internet, telephone, and mobile banking services. Banco Comercial Português, S.A. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Porto, Portugal.

