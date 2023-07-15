Apollo Management Holdings Gp, Sells 2,300,000 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $217,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,499,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,738,849. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $97.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.79 and a 200 day moving average of $95.59. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 3.4% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,921,000 after purchasing an additional 125,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

