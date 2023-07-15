Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total value of $14,313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,887,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,455,039.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AutoNation Trading Down 1.2 %

AutoNation stock opened at $176.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $180.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AN. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in AutoNation by 106.3% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

