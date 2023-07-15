StockNews.com Upgrades Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) to “Sell”

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.95.

Western Digital Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $39.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.23. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Western Digital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,019 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Western Digital by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 332,723 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 101,465 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Western Digital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 142,145 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

