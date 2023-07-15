Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Hologic, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Hologic in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hologic’s FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HOLX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

HOLX stock opened at $80.32 on Thursday. Hologic has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.13 and its 200-day moving average is $80.77.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Hologic by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

