Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QLYS. Wolfe Research lowered Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $129.28 on Thursday. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.38.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $192,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,534.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,456.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares in the company, valued at $21,667,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $192,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,534.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,390 shares of company stock worth $3,741,672 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after buying an additional 56,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Qualys by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,442,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,955,000 after acquiring an additional 132,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Qualys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,087,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,385,000 after buying an additional 39,282 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

