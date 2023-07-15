Research Analysts Set Expectations for Corteva, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Corteva in a research report issued on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Corteva’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Corteva Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.76.

Shares of CTVA opened at $54.25 on Thursday. Corteva has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

