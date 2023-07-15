Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Potbelly Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $259.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08.
Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $118.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.10 million. Potbelly had a return on equity of 3,013.09% and a net margin of 2.32%. Research analysts predict that Potbelly will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Potbelly
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Potbelly
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Potbelly during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Potbelly in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Potbelly in the first quarter worth about $97,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Potbelly Company Profile
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
