Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Potbelly Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $259.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $118.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.10 million. Potbelly had a return on equity of 3,013.09% and a net margin of 2.32%. Research analysts predict that Potbelly will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Potbelly

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Potbelly

In related news, CFO Steven Cirulis acquired 3,117 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $26,026.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,092.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Steven Cirulis purchased 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,026.95. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,092.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert D. Wright purchased 5,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 691,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,079.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,651 shares of company stock valued at $120,945. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Potbelly during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Potbelly in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Potbelly in the first quarter worth about $97,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

