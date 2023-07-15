StockNews.com Downgrades Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) to Hold

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Shinhan Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 0.9 %

SHG stock opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average of $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $36.64.

Institutional Trading of Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,541,000 after purchasing an additional 134,260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,628,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,475,000 after purchasing an additional 110,070 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 889,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,353 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 723,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.