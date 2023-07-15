Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ DAKT opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Daktronics has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $291.92 million, a PE ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 127.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 662,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 371,012 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Daktronics by 1,591.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 242,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Daktronics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 26,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

