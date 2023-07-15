Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.85.

NYSE:PH opened at $396.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $235.69 and a 12 month high of $402.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $357.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.26.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

