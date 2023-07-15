Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GRPN. Barclays reduced their target price on Groupon from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Groupon from $12.00 to $3.40 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
Groupon Trading Down 9.8 %
Shares of Groupon stock opened at $6.24 on Thursday. Groupon has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $191.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Groupon by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Groupon by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,335 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 9.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,968 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Groupon Company Profile
Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
