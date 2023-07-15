Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GRPN. Barclays reduced their target price on Groupon from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Groupon from $12.00 to $3.40 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $6.24 on Thursday. Groupon has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $191.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.75.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The coupon company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.59. Groupon had a negative net margin of 40.87% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $121.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Groupon will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Groupon by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Groupon by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,335 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 9.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,968 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

