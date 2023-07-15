Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Quanex Building Products Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $885.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.41. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $27.38.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $273.54 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Quanex Building Products

Institutional Trading of Quanex Building Products

In related news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $249,297.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,734.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 9,223 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $249,297.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,451,734.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 26,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $713,333.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,697.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NX. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.