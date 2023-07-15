StockNews.com Upgrades Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) to Sell

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

Century Aluminum Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of CENX stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $805.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.91 million. On average, analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matt Aboud bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,415.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 1.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 111,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 410,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $881,000. Finally, Aldebaran Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

