LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of LKQ opened at $58.19 on Thursday. LKQ has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $255,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in LKQ by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

