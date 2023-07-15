LyondellBasell Industries Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.98 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.01 EPS.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance
NYSE:LYB opened at $91.00 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
