LyondellBasell Industries Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.98 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.01 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

NYSE:LYB opened at $91.00 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

