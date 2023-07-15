StockNews.com Upgrades SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Hold

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $22.37 on Thursday. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $380.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.73.

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Research analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Alan Wolpert acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,459.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Geoffrey Alan Wolpert purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,459.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.34 per share, with a total value of $29,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,548.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,429 shares of company stock worth $228,219 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 359.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

