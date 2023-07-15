Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Mohawk Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.78. The consensus estimate for Mohawk Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.48 per share.

MHK has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $112.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -50.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.64. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $87.01 and a twelve month high of $137.41.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

