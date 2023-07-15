Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives $123.20 Average PT from Analysts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $133.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.99. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Analysts expect that Lennar will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 551.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after buying an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,163 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,173,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $39,991,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,123,000 after purchasing an additional 415,350 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

