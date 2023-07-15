Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives $799.47 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $804.05.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Broadcom Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 28.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom stock opened at $888.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $792.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $670.19. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78. The stock has a market cap of $366.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

