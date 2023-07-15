Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives $216.68 Average PT from Analysts

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.68.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Burlington Stores by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $115,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $106,648,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at $92,775,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Burlington Stores by 4,975.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 462,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 453,250 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.3 %

BURL opened at $167.24 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

