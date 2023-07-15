Analysts Set Expectations for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 12th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for RCI Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s FY2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK opened at $69.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $658.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $97.45.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.12 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 20.07%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RICK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 135.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 52,799 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 716.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 53.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 343.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 37,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

