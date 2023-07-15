HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives $191.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on HEI. StockNews.com began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

HEICO Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of HEI stock opened at $170.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.44, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $134.04 and a fifty-two week high of $180.59.

HEICO Announces Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $687.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.33%.

Insider Activity

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.83 per share, with a total value of $39,007.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,142.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt bought 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.98 per share, with a total value of $99,952.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,952.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.83 per share, with a total value of $39,007.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,142.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,211 shares of company stock worth $157,944 over the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

