Brokerages Set Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Target Price at $84.75

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 244.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,474,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

