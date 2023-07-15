Analysts Set Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Target Price at C$42.91

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.91.

DFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Definity Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of TSE DFY opened at C$34.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.08. Definity Financial has a 52-week low of C$33.20 and a 52-week high of C$40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 10.55. The company has a market cap of C$4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 10.47.

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.02). Definity Financial had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of C$907.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.2341527 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

