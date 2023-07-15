Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives $14.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th.

Get Celestica alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,360,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,428,000 after acquiring an additional 885,919 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 26.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,799,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after buying an additional 792,465 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 83.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after buying an additional 570,424 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,404,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after buying an additional 511,100 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.09. Celestica has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Celestica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.