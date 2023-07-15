Analysts Set Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) PT at $214.00

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Soitec in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Soitec from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Soitec in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Soitec in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Soitec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Soitec Price Performance

Shares of Soitec stock opened at $77.75 on Wednesday. Soitec has a twelve month low of $66.93 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average is $78.75.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

