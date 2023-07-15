KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Westlake in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Westlake’s current full-year earnings is $10.27 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westlake’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Westlake from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Westlake in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.73.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $125.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.26. Westlake has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $130.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

