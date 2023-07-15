Brokerages Set CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Price Target at $41.50

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CTS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CTS Stock Performance

Shares of CTS opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average of $44.06. CTS has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $49.59.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.89 million. CTS had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the first quarter worth approximately $870,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CTS by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CTS during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTS by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CTS by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

