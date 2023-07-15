Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives $207.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RGEN shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.15 per share, for a total transaction of $80,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Repligen Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Repligen by 120.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 108.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock opened at $150.49 on Wednesday. Repligen has a 1-year low of $134.64 and a 1-year high of $262.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.70.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.43 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Repligen will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

(Get Free Report

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.