Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Receives $24.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.08.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. Corebridge Financial has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th.

Insider Activity

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 16.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,725,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,410,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,736,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,423,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Featured Stories

