Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Receives $19.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Century Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 2,127.33%. On average, analysts predict that Century Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 102,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,068,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 161,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Century Therapeutics by 239.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 161,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

