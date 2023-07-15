Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives $98.00 Average PT from Analysts

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.00.
Several research firms have weighed in on BNTGY. Barclays lowered Brenntag from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Brenntag from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.
Brenntag Stock Performance
BNTGY opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $16.71.
Brenntag Increases Dividend
Brenntag Company Profile
Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brenntag
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.