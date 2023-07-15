Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives $98.00 Average PT from Analysts

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNTGY. Barclays lowered Brenntag from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Brenntag from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Stock Performance

BNTGY opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $16.71.

Brenntag Increases Dividend

Brenntag Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.2791 dividend. This is an increase from Brenntag’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.88%.

(Get Free Report

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.