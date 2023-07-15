MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Receives $42.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.80.
MLTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. SVB Securities boosted their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.
In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,927,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.19 and a beta of 1.41. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $58.42.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
