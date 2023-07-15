Analysts Set Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Price Target at $10.00

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $780.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 3.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesoblast

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,043.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mesoblast by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at about $757,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

