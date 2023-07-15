ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:BITO)

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 104,558 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 93% compared to the average volume of 54,065 call options.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

BITO opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $18.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BITO. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

