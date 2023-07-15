Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 118,829 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 185% compared to the typical volume of 41,711 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.19. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52.

Insider Activity

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 76.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $124,094.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,792,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $124,094.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,792,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 23,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $196,062.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,523. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 540,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,422,725 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.