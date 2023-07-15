Traders Purchase Large Volume of PayPal Call Options (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 224,646 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 51% compared to the average daily volume of 148,834 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

