ARK Innovation ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 127,852 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 11% compared to the average daily volume of 115,050 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,591,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,196,000 after purchasing an additional 260,386 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 41,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $48.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.26. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $53.86.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

